Treason in the United States of America

Illegal foreigners violently broke into the US through El Paso today. This is insanity, and it’s treason. Hundreds ran through, knocking down law enforcement.

Some of these violent people breaking into our country will hurt Americans. The government is supposed to protect us from this, not create it.

The Post witnessed around 600 migrants amassed at the international border, who the Texas National Guard were attempting to push back in small groups amid a ‘spring surge’ of migrants arriving to the southern border hoping to get asylum in the US.

They are not sending their best.

Hundreds of anonymous people stormed the Texas border and overwhelmed the troops in El Paso.

How long before we see IEDs and bodies hanging upside down from overpasses? Perhaps something much worse.

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

The Democrat traitors and their RINO enablers are doing it for three big reasons.

First, illegal foreigners will be counted in apportioning House seats and electoral votes. Second, there is no citizen verification in the United States, and the courts won’t allow it. Mass mail-in voting increases the number of illegal votes. Third, as soon as these illegals give them the power, Democrats will allow illegals to vote.

If Democrats get rid of the filibuster, it’s all over, and we have a one-party state with communist and socialist Democrats in charge. It makes the French Revolution more understandable, and we must never see that here.

Stephen Miller (@StephenM) on the Democrat scheme to allow illegal aliens into the country so they will be counted in the U.S. Census, giving them more electoral power: “California would have HALF of the Electoral College votes it has right now but for illegal immigration..” pic.twitter.com/VOxEU8KweU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 21, 2024

The Lectern Guy is the one Democrats fear.

This is fine because no one is carrying a lectern. That's when you know they are trying to overthrow democracy. pic.twitter.com/hYVc5mufru — The Lectern Guy (@lecternleader) March 21, 2024

