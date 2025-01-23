ATF Is Defying President Trump’s DEI Orders

The ATF is circumventing President Trump’s executive orders on DEI. They are hiding the DEI Chief by changing her title but not her responsibilities. They are calling her a Senior Executive. It’s time to fire people who defy orders.

President Trump’s new executive order demanded the closing of all DEI offices by 5 pm today. The ATF isn’t doing that.

We don’t need the ATF. Merge it with the DEA, as Musk suggests, and cut staff. It’s overloaded with administration.

Instead of looking for criminals, the ATF spends its time looking for ways to take guns away from legal gun owners. They are putting millions of gun owners in a registry, which they undoubtedly plan to use at some point to seize guns. They push ridiculous rules like banning selling your gun to a store with a background check. You can go to prison if you do. What’s the point of that?

Vice President Vance wants the ATF abolished. It’s a great idea.

BREAKING ATF is circumventing President Trump’s executive orders to crush racist DEI programs. To hide its DEI, @ATFHQ quietly changed Lisa T. Boykin’s job title from “Chief Diversity Officer” to “Senior Executive.” pic.twitter.com/WKFCWv5ftZ — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) January 22, 2025

Should the ATF exist? Why not just merge it with DEA? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 23, 2025

