Historic Highlights

A few days ago, some truly epic and historic things occurred. The following compilation with links will help many see what they might have missed and help many more remember and celebrate the 2025 revival of freedom.
Trump supporters in the streets:
https://x.com/MattWallace888/status/1881087248340554202
Limited protests:
https://x.com/shellenberger/status/1881523912414306523
Powerful prayer at the victory rally:
https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1881081417397871077
Outstanding remarks at the victory rally:
-
https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1881073769449492971
Trump’s heroic speech at the victory rally:
https://x.com/AureliusStoic1/status/1881126401992176042
“Saved by God” part of Trump’s speech:
https://x.com/smh00777/status/1881396886952944083
Elon Musk part of speech:
https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1881115217440243729
Last minute of Trump’s speech:
https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1881107286388834657
Parts of Trump’s speech and full transcript:
https://www.independentsentinel.com/full-transcript-of-donald-trumps-speech-a-clip-of-the-remarkable-ending/
YMCA performance and Trump dance:
https://x.com/TorstenProchnow/status/1881120754260926541
We will never see anything like this again:
https://x.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1881153748283916552
Elon Musk at Presidential Parade:
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1881547272556777647
First-Day Executive Orders:
https://x.com/AnnaRMatson/status/1881545771683827829
Context Articles:
Liberty, Lamentation, and Liberation
https://www.independentsentinel.com/liberty-lamentation-and-liberation/
The War on Freedom
https://www.independentsentinel.com/the-war-on-freedom/
© Copyright 2025 Gene Van Shaar
Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and books are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.
