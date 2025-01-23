Historic Highlights

A few days ago, some truly epic and historic things occurred. The following compilation with links will help many see what they might have missed and help many more remember and celebrate the 2025 revival of freedom.

Trump supporters in the streets:

https://x.com/MattWallace888/status/1881087248340554202

Limited protests:

https://x.com/shellenberger/status/1881523912414306523

Powerful prayer at the victory rally:

https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1881081417397871077

Outstanding remarks at the victory rally:

https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1881073769449492971

Trump’s heroic speech at the victory rally:  

https://x.com/AureliusStoic1/status/1881126401992176042

“Saved by God” part of Trump’s speech:

https://x.com/smh00777/status/1881396886952944083

Elon Musk part of speech:

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1881115217440243729

Last minute of Trump’s speech:

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1881107286388834657

Parts of Trump’s speech and full transcript:

https://www.independentsentinel.com/full-transcript-of-donald-trumps-speech-a-clip-of-the-remarkable-ending/

 YMCA performance and Trump dance:

https://x.com/TorstenProchnow/status/1881120754260926541

 We will never see anything like this again:  

https://x.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1881153748283916552

Elon Musk at Presidential Parade:

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1881547272556777647

First-Day Executive Orders:

https://x.com/AnnaRMatson/status/1881545771683827829

Context Articles:

Liberty, Lamentation, and Liberation

https://www.independentsentinel.com/liberty-lamentation-and-liberation/

The War on Freedom

https://www.independentsentinel.com/the-war-on-freedom/

© Copyright 2025 Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and books are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.


