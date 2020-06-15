Atlanta DA’s considering felony murder charges against the officer who shot Rayshard Brooks

The autopsy on Rayshard Brooks has been completed and his death has been listed as a homicide. Homicide just means it wasn’t an accident or a natural death. The Fulton County District Attorney is deciding whether to bring charges of felony murder against the already fired officer.

According to MYFOX8, Mr. Brooks was shot twice in the back but that was after he punched two cops, ran, and shot at them with one cop’s own taser. They always run, always.

Brooks died from organ damage and blood loss from the two gunshot wounds, according to the office.

The Fulton County District Attorney criticized the police officers’ handling of Brooks’ fatal shooting and said that a decision on whether to bring charges could come around Wednesday.

“(Brooks) did not seem to present any kind of threat to anyone, and so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable,” DA Paul Howard told CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield on Sunday.

“It just seems like this is not the kind of conversation and incident that should have led to someone’s death.”

How can the DA say Brooks didn’t present a threat? Of course, he did. He was violent, resisted arrest, grabbed the taser and shot it off in their direction.

They are looking at felony murder which is absurd.

It is a terrible situation. It’s so sad that Mr. Brooks lost his life for such a ridiculous reason, but he brought it about himself.

Is the DA saying the police can’t defend themselves? Last week, the same police department fired six officers for using their taser, which they described as a deadly weapon.

The officers were probably way off guard as well since they had a perfectly pleasant conversation until they tried to handcuff Mr. Brooks who then lost it. They couldn’t let him go with a blood-alcohol over the legal limit.

THE FOOTAGE

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation releases surveillance footage from an Atlanta Wendy’s showing the moment Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by an officer: pic.twitter.com/ndS5aTiRd2 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 13, 2020

After the shooting, the crowds went out of control, rioted, and one set fire to Wendy’s, the scene of the shooting. They are still marching, demanding justice, and some are very unruly.

There is no evidence there was any racial issue here.

FORMER NYC OFFICER AND SECRET SERVICE AGENT, DAN BONGINO

He reviewed the case on his show and doesn’t think much of the DA.

He weighed in with Bernie Kerik on Saturday night on Justice with Jeanine.

Kerik: These radical left wing progressive mayors and governors, they could start with reforms like tell the thugs in your community don’t attack our police pic.twitter.com/PEf4KOSRcz — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 14, 2020