Atlanta mayor blames the president & governor for her gross incompetence

Mayor Keisha Bottoms of Atlanta marched with the Marxist Black Lives Matter agitators, encouraging them. When they took over the site of the Rayshard Brooks killing, she did nothing despite the fact that they threatened and menaced drivers, wielding weapons, including guns.

The thugs shot and killed a little eight-year-old girl so Bottoms pleaded with the thugs to leave the site at University Avenue, but they didn’t go and she did nothing.

Then they shot three men, killing one. Still, she did nothing.

Five people died over the July 4 weekend and there was a great deal of property destruction. But she did nothing.

In the absence of leadership, Governor Kemp acted.

Governor Kemp called up as many as 1,000 National Guard to take the city back. Mayor Bottoms, who said she has COVID, is angry with Governor Kemp for calling in the Guard. He also didn’t tell her, which offended her.

“The irony of that is that I asked Governor Kemp to allow us to mandate masks in Atlanta and he said no,” Bottoms said on ABC’s “Good Morning America. “But he has called in the National Guard without asking if we needed the National Guard.”

In another interview with Brooke Baldwin on CNN, Bottoms blamed the President.

Baldwin asked Bottoms: “I want to just get right to Secoriea, 8 years of age. You said it over the weekend. She was a baby. How could this happen?”

Bottoms replied: “I was listening to [Chicago] Mayor [Lori] Lightfoot, she summed it up. We talk about systemic racism and the trauma and anxiety and all these things that are happening in our communities. And it is this convergence.”

“And I hate to use the word a perfect storm, but it’s where we are in this country right now. And you think about the leadership or the lack thereof that we have coming from the highest office in the land. I think that you are seeing so many emotions play out. And so, too often, it’s playing out in violence in our streets.”

Instead of doing something, anything to stop the violence, Bottoms is out blaming the governor and the president for her incompetence. That takes some level of dishonesty and gall.

In her comments to Baldwin, she said: “This movement is a very different movement. It’s a more global movement. And I think that, at this moment in time, when you have so many people interested in making change across the globe, I don’t think that it is helpful to this movement, when it is being overshadowed by violence and things and instances that are taking away from the importance of this movement.”

She is supporting a global communist movement and she knows it.