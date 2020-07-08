Removing a Marxist political statement from public property is a hate crime in Cali

As Marxists tear down statues and radicals murder children in blue cities in the name of Black Lives Matter, two people who defaced a Black Lives Matter street slogan face a year in prison and a fine of $400. They are charged with vandalism and a hate crime.

The Contra Costa, Martinez, Commiefornia District Attorney’s Office has charged a pair of residents with misdemeanor vandalism charges, including a hate crime. On Saturday, they defaced a city-sanctioned ‘Black lives matter’ mural outside a courthouse, authorities said.

David Nelson, 53, and Nicole Anderson, 42, painted over the ‘B’ and ‘L’ in black paint.

The pair’s confrontation, captured on video, spread widely across social media.

In a statement, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton decried the vandalism of the slogan for a Marxist organization. This is an organization funded by George Soros. It’s racist?

“We must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention,” Becton said.

“The mural completed last weekend was a peaceful and powerful way to communicate the importance of Black lives in Contra Costa County and the country. We must continue to elevate discussions and actually listen to one another in an effort to heal our community and country.”

It’s a hate crime to paint over Marxist graffiti? However, destroying historic monuments is fine.