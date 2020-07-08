NY investigated its role in nursing home deaths & exonerated itself

Apparently, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s blather wasn’t working for him as he pretended he wasn’t responsible for thousands of deaths in nursing homes, so he commissioned a study. Basically, New York investigated New York and found themselves innocent in the deaths of 6300 nursing home residents.

Common sense tells us that’s absurd, but there’s the fake CYA study.

The Associated Press didn’t think much of his study. They wrote:

The Cuomo administration didn’t release how exactly they reached the report’s conclusions, which back up Cuomo’s repeated defenses. And the report has its limits: it only looks at the number of residents who died inside nursing homes and not at hospitals, for example.

Cuomo noted Monday that it wasn’t well understood early on how readily the virus could be spread by people without symptoms.

That’s not true, everyone knew the elderly were targets.

New York hospitals released more than 6,300 recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes during the height of the pandemic, knowing the elderly are the target population. However, the policy, since trashed, was not to blame, the report states.

The problem according to Cuomo is the staffers became infected and they spread it.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration, which has taken intense criticism over the policy, instead contended the virus’ rampant spread through the state’s nursing homes was propelled by more than 20,000 infected home staffers, many of whom kept going to work unaware they had the virus in March and April. Another 17,500 workers were infected through early June.

The health commissioner said there was “no reason to place blame” on anyone.

Of course not since Cuomo is responsible.