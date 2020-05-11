Atlanta mayor blames Trump for a disturbing shooting unrelated to him

After two white men confronted and killed a black jogger in Georgia, the mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, blamed the death on President Trump.

President Trump had absolutely nothing to do with it. In fact, President Trump called the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing in Georgia “very disturbing,”

Bottoms said the President gives racists “permission” to carry out killings.

That’s literally insane and vicious. Are the leftists going to blame every crime against a minority on President Trump? He has done a lot more for Blacks than any of the Democrats.

The Atlanta partisan compared the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February to lynchings in the Jim Crow-era South and said that President Trump’s rhetoric gives racists “permission to do it in an overt way.”

What rhetoric? She’s irresponsible and wouldn’t be able to cite such rhetoric because there is none.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Bottoms said that the White House encouraged the two men to arm themselves and chase Arbery, who they suspected of committing previous burglaries in the neighborhood. Arbery was shot to death in the confrontation.

“It’s 2020 and this was a lynching of an African-American man,” Bottoms said. “My heart goes out to the family.”

“With the rhetoric we hear coming out of the White House,” she added, “many who are prone to being racist are given permission to do it in an overt way we wouldn’t see in 2020.”

She didn’t bother to explain what rhetoric could possibly cause this. The woman has a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome and is possibly racist in that she suggests White Trump supporters are prone to killing Black men if verbally encouraged to do so.

Bottoms is disgusting. It’s no one’s’ fault but these two men. We don’t have all the details and the media lies so we don’t want to speculate on guilt yet.

THE DISTURBING SHOOTING

The incident occurred on February 23 in Satilla Shores, a largely white neighborhood in Georgia. Gregory McMichael and his son Travis said they thought Arbery looked like a man they believed had earlier committed burglaries in the neighborhood, although police records showed only one reported burglary in the neighborhood since the beginning of the year.

The elder McMichael is a former cop.

Police had also received two 911 calls about a man, thought to be Arbery, walking through a home under construction. Police don’t believe anything was stolen from that home, or that it was even crime to walk through a construction site, and Arbery had neither stolen goods or a weapon on him when he was killed. He does have a police record.

CCTV shows Ahmaud Arbery wandering around house construction site and leaving empty-handed before being shot dead https://t.co/eEYv6hEHHB pic.twitter.com/LTGYclW0x5 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 11, 2020

He looks like he’s just curious.

The father and son armed themselves with a shotgun and handgun before pursuing Arbery in their pickup. After confronting him on the road — filmed by another man following the truck — Arbery attempted to grab the shotgun from the elder McMichael. The gun went off three times before Arbery stumbled to the ground and died.

The two men weren’t arrested for 74 days since the prosecutor said it was a “justifiable homicide.” There was an uproar and the two men are under arrest, awaiting trial.