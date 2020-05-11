Trump calls for Chuck Todd to be fired after he smeared AG Barr with false info

As we reported yesterday, Chuck Todd selectively edited a CBS news clip of an interview with Attorney General Bill Barr in order to smear him. It was an egregious ‘error,’ most likely deliberate. The network, MSNBC, admitted to it and claimed it was “inadvertent.” That would certainly make them extremely incompetent. It’s simply not believable.

Late last night Trump called for NBC’s Chuck Todd to be fired over his show taking AG Barr way out of context:

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd should be FIRED by “Concast” (NBC) for this fraud. He knew exactly what he was doing. Public Airwaves = Fake News! @AjitPaiFCC @FCC https://t.co/fLTDhjMXo4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

NBC/MSNBC continues to support purveyors of fake news and they don’t seem to care.

Todd either went into this with a very nasty summary of the out of context quote fully unprepared or he did it deliberately to smear the Attorney General. In a sane world, he would be fired whichever the case.

Either way, Todd smeared the AG with false information and should be gone from public view, but it’s not a sane world.

THE BACKGROUND STORY

Catherine Herridge asked AG Bill on CBS News, “When history looks back on this decision [the dismissal of the Flynn case], how do you think it will be written.”

Todd claimed Barr said in response — only said — “Well, history’s written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history.”

He ended the clip there. Then Todd called the AG’s comments “cynical” and said Barr basically admitted it was a “political job.”

Todd deliberately left off the rest of the quote. After Barr said, “So it largely depends on who’s writing the history, he continued, “But I think a fair history would say that was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law. It helped, it upheld the standards of the Department of Justice, and it undid what was an injustice.”

That is a very different statement. They are doing to the Attorney General what they do to the President.

Today on Meet The Press, @chucktodd wildly took context out of an answer AG Bill Barr gave about his decision to drop the case into Gen. Michael Flynn. I cut Todd's segment along with Barr's full answer together. Look at how blatantly dishonest this is. pic.twitter.com/tODOEwL48V — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2020

The DOJ spokesperson, Kerri Kupec called them out. The station followed up with a mini apology. They admitted it.

MSNBC wants you to believe they’re just incompetent. They wrote on Twitter in response to Ms. Kupec, “You’re correct. Earlier today, we inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip of an interview with AG Barr before offering commentary and analysis. The remaining clip included important remarks from the attorney general that we missed, and we regret the error.

They missed it??? It was the basis for their smear!!! How can you believe anything they say?