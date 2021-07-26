Atlanta restaurant says no Vax, no service, to protect the vaccinated — getting COV

The Argosy Restaurant and Bar in Atlanta has banned unvaccinated people from eating in their restaurant and they have to show proof they are vaccinated.
The owners posted a sign that reads “NO VAX NO SERVICE.”
The reason is ridiculous. They had several VACCINATED employees catch COV so now everyone has to be vaccinated.
“Think about that. Their VACCINATED employees caught and spread Covid so they are requiring everyone to be vaccinated to prevent their vaccinated staff from catching it again while vaccinated like they already did,” the report states.
Whaaaaat?
Watch:
The whole vaccine thing is a hoax. To cover their tracks now they have their useful idiots spewing the vaccines were never meant to prevent COVID but only lessen their effects. HCQ, Ivermectin and I believe a few others already do that more effectively and at much less cost. And I’ve never heard of anybody dying or having serious ill effects from these treatments. But the politicians block the use of these safe and effective drugs for this use, WHY? Follow the money.
They aren’t rated too big to fail so they won’t be around much longer.
Good riddance commie scum.
That’s funny. I hope they go out of business. In the meantime, they will attract woke vaccinated customers, and the illnesses in the restaurant will increase, due to spike protein effects.
The Prisoner has it right. These “vaccinated” spike protein factories are infecting millions. Then there’s the flying in the face of Fauci, the CDC and WHO that all tell us the vax prevents infection so why are their concerned? Truth be told, I think they know this vax cr@p is worthless.
I hope this Restaurant goes out of business quickly.
Why is it the medical community never seems to study the reason certain people, and groups, do not succumb to particular diseases. Vaccines would be less necessary if medicine Understood how some are effectively immune. Maybe those in the medical community aren’t so angelic as portrayed by the press. Let’s not forget, early on Fauci wanted to get to Zero cases and Zero deaths before we could rest easy. What kind of “medical professional” makes such a statement. We see that kind of idiocy in Australia.