Atlanta restaurant says no Vax, no service, to protect the vaccinated — getting COV

















The Argosy Restaurant and Bar in Atlanta has banned unvaccinated people from eating in their restaurant and they have to show proof they are vaccinated.

The owners posted a sign that reads “NO VAX NO SERVICE.”

The reason is ridiculous. They had several VACCINATED employees catch COV so now everyone has to be vaccinated.

“Think about that. Their VACCINATED employees caught and spread Covid so they are requiring everyone to be vaccinated to prevent their vaccinated staff from catching it again while vaccinated like they already did,” the report states.

Whaaaaat?

Watch:

