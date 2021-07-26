This is why “MyButtsBeenWiped” is trending on Twitter

















Biden says what?

Biden was asked. “must immigration need to be in reconciliation?”

He responded by saying something mostly unintelligible, and people started to guess as to what he was trying to say.

The most popular guess was: “My butts been wiped.”

Others guessed:

“Laurel or Yanny?”

“I touched my wife?”

“I touched my butt.”

Why aren’t Republicans calling for the 25th Amendment? Where are all those crazy psychiatrists who demanded Donald Trump get tested for mean tweets?

Watch:

Asked about amnesty in Democrats’ reckless spending spree, Joe Biden responds with gibberish and doesn’t rule it out. pic.twitter.com/QzQw79kCGU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2021

