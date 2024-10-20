Atlas Intel Poll: Trump Wins Nationally, Possibly Loses the EC

By
M DOWLING
-
1
34

Atlas Intel poll has Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris by +.3% in the popular vote. Of course, that excludes illegal migrants who might decide to vote. However, it is huge news. The last Republican president to win the popular vote was George W. Bush.

Two Brazilian men run the poll. They were the most accurate in 2020.

If Republicans lose this election, it’s over for America as a free country. Inside every progressive is a communist screaming to get out.

They have him potentially losing the Electoral College.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz