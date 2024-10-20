Judge & Jack Smith Openly Weaponize Justice Pre-Election

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan and Special Counsel Jack Smith released more one-sided material in Jack Smith’s case before the election. The judge had already released a 180-page, one-sided brief before the election.

CNN’s senior legal analyst and other law professors, including Jonathan Turley, say it is procedurally improper and biased.

Judge Chutkan released the exhibits and Smith’s evidence anyway. It is only from the prosecution’s perspective. It means Donald Trump has no opportunity to defend himself.

Smith demanded a trial before the election, even trying to prevent Donald Trump from using the standard appellate avenues.

It is against FBI policy to interfere in or manipulate an election. The policy is not to make filings 60 or 90 days before an election if the filings could influence it.

Professor Turley said the trial date isn’t even set for 2025, and there is no need for these filings. It’s an adversarial and irregular process.

Smith has weaponized the system. He wants Trump to lose to bring Trump to trial and swing the election.

They saved it for the October surprise. The media will have a field day for the next two weeks.