AT&T Employee Training Teaches Hate & They’re Unafraid

















AT&T Corporation is putting its employees through a racial reeducation program teaching that “American racism is a uniquely white trait” and tells white people that they are “the problem.” They also teach a form of anti-Americanism and are opposed to law enforcement.

It’s a hate-filled ideology that AT&T proudly teaches without fear. They are a monopoly, powerful, enormously wealthy, and no one can touch them. They don’t care what you think. Much of this oddly resembles the teaching a Maoist in China would receive.

Much of it comes from the feminazis and white communists.

THE INSTRUCTION

According to internal documents obtained by City Journal’s Christopher Rufo, the company implemented an initiative called the Listen Understand Act last year. It is based on critical race theory, intersectionality, systemic racism, white privilege, and white fragility. The training peddles reparations, defunding the police, and transgenderism.

The instruction claims that the United States is a “racist society” and tells readers: “White people, you are the problem. Regardless of how much you say you detest racism, you are the sole reason it has flourished for centuries.”

[Hmmm…Take a look at who is keeping slaves today: Cartels, Middle Eastern fanatics, African fanatics. Who enslaved their own people and sold them in the 1600s — Africans. The people who were traditionally enslaved throughout the world were Slavs, thus the word, ‘slavery.’]

What else does AT&T teach? They teach that white women are evil racists. “American racism is a uniquely white trait” and that “Black people cannot be racist.” White women, in particular, “have been telling lies on black men since they were first brought to America in chains.”

[News Flash, Black people can be racist.]

Another lesson states the COVID-19″ gives whites a fear of imminent death and “brooding sense of always feeling vulnerable,” which, according to them, helps everyone confront racism in a “meaningful way.”

[By teaching racism against whites?]

AT&T encourages employees to participate in a 21-Day Racial Equity Habit Challenge, which teaches that “Whiteness is one of the biggest and most long-running scams ever perpetrated” and that the “weaponization of whiteness” is a “constant barrage of harm” for minorities.

The 21-Day Challenge also directs employees to articles and videos promoting fashionable left-wing causes, including “reparations,” “defund police,” and “trans activism,” with further instruction to “follow, quote, repost, and retweet” left-wing activist organizations.

[The purpose is the transfer of power to the elites. They do nothing to help black people.]

This is nothing more than racism taught to destroy this nation. Whites are the majority and if the hardcore left can make them evil in the eyes of others and even themselves, they will succeed in overthrowing our way of life. That is the ultimate goal.

[Much of this ideology is the result of hateful and sometimes stupid people put into positions of power in our universities, government, media, and so on.]

SCOOP: AT&T Corporation has created a race reeducation program with materials claiming that “racism is a uniquely white trait” and teaching employees: “White people, you are the problem.” Here’s the full story.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 28, 2021

CRT, INTERSECTIONALITY, SYSTEMIC RACISM, WHITE PRIVILEGE, WHITE FRAGILITY

I have obtained a cache of internal documents about the company’s initiative, called Listen Understand Act, which is based on the core principles of critical race theory, including “intersectionality,” “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” and “white fragility.” pic.twitter.com/Zj5wi9LjMm — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 28, 2021

ANTI-WHITE HATE

AT&T company instructs employees to study a resource claiming that the United States is a “racist society” and telling readers: “White people, you are the problem. Regardless of how much you say you detest racism, you are the sole reason it has flourished for centuries.” pic.twitter.com/kQEwMl2wG4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 28, 2021

BLACK PEOPLE CAN’T BE RACIST

The resource claims that “American racism is a uniquely white trait” and that “Black people cannot be racist.” White women, in particular, “have been telling lies on black men since they were first brought to America in chains.” pic.twitter.com/MQyHUKNRI3 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 28, 2021

WHITES HAVE TO FEAR DEATH [LIKE WE DIDN’T NOTICE DEATH BEFORE?]

In another resource, AT&T teaches that “COVID-19 may have actually helped prepare us to confront in a deeper, more meaningful way the many faces of racism” by giving whites a fear of imminent death and “brooding sense of always feeling vulnerable.” pic.twitter.com/95zVDE2u4D — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 28, 2021

Furthermore, as millions of Americans have lost their jobs, they “have more time” to attend street protests, which provided “a way to feel like one could have an impact.” The sense of “shared helplessness,” the resource claims, has resulted in positive political activism. pic.twitter.com/YWK65HIc9G — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 28, 2021

THEY’RE LOSING THEIR JOBS BECAUSE OF DEMOCRATS

Furthermore, as millions of Americans have lost their jobs, they “have more time” to attend street protests, which provided “a way to feel like one could have an impact.” The sense of “shared helplessness,” the resource claims, has resulted in positive political activism. pic.twitter.com/YWK65HIc9G — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 28, 2021

The 21-Day Challenge also directs employees to articles and videos promoting fashionable left-wing causes, including “reparations,” “defund police,” and “trans activism,” with further instruction to “follow, quote, repost, and retweet” left-wing activist organizations. pic.twitter.com/2qY6XahgyO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 28, 2021

AT&T is another Fortune 100 company that has succumbed to the latest fad: corporate “diversity and inclusion” programming that traffics in the ugly concepts of race essentialism and collective guilt. Read the full story at City Journal: https://t.co/KW3p96Vlop — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 28, 2021

P.S. The full source documents are available here: https://t.co/Dd4Kt5h0Sh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 28, 2021

P.P.S. If you’d like to support this work, you can become a paid subscriber here.https://t.co/GpeTTG6wV4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 28, 2021

Related















