ISIS Threat to Northern Virginia Might Be Tied to Afghan Refugees

















Law enforcement agencies were alerted to a potential ISIS terror attack on shopping centers in the DC suburbs of Northern Virginia.

Reporter Jack Posobiec said it’s connected to Afghan refugees. If this is the case, this Biden regime needs to face justice.

We found out this week that he told officials to pile on refugees – unvetted.

BREAKING: Two US officials tell @HumanEvents that the ISIS threat alert in Northern VA / DC region is related to Afghan refugees — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 30, 2021

This is as residents prepare to go to the polls on Tuesday.

Government employees, military, and intelligence personnel live in Northern Virginia.

A law enforcement source told CBS News the recent threat against a mall in Northern Virginia this Halloween weekend originated from ISIS. It is the basis for a law enforcement-sensitive alert that was issued.

Out of an abundance of caution, Fairfax County’s police chief said his department is ready to respond if the threat materializes.

Chief Kevin Davis said he learned of the threat through regional intelligence partners in the last 24 hours. While he wouldn’t describe it in detail, Davis said his department is responding in-kind.

“We have ramped up our presence at places where people shop, at places where people recreate, gather, dine. It’s our responsibility to do that we routinely do this,” Davis said at a news conference Friday.

Fairfax County officers expect to be on high alert ar

the recent threat against a mall in Northern Virginia this Halloween weekend originated from ISIS. It is the basis for a law enforcement-sensitive alert that was issued.

Out of an abundance of caution, Fairfax County’s police chief said his department is ready to respond if the threat materializes.

Chief Kevin Davis said he learned of the threat through regional intelligence partners in the last 24 hours. While he wouldn’t describe it in detail, Davis said his department is responding in-kind.

“We have ramped up our presence at places where people shop, at places where people recreate, gather, dine. It’s our responsibility to do that we routinely do this,” Davis said at a news conference.

Related















