Attack in the Red Sea

Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen attacked the USS Carney, an Arleigh-Burke-class destroyer, and two commercial ships in the Red Sea for five hours beginning at about 10 am.

It is considered a serious escalation in the Hamas-Israel war, which threatens to go global.

#BREAKING—Pentagon confirms attacks on US Warship and commercial vessels transiting Red Sea: “We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available” : USS Carney pic.twitter.com/ejq6BDdtoa — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) December 3, 2023

The two commercial ships with the Carney are linked to Israel; one goes under a British flag, and the other sails under the Panamanian flag.

This is one of many attacks in the Red Sea. However, they have not attacked an American ship for a while.

Houthi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed the attacks, saying the first vessel was hit by a missile and the second by a drone while in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Saree claimed the ships ignored warnings from Houthi officials before the attack.

Saree said that the first ship attacked was the Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Unity Explorer which is owned by a British firm but includes Dan David Ungar, who lives in Israel, as one of its officers. The second ship they attacked was the Panamanian flag container ship called #9, which is linked to Bernhard Schulte Ship Management.

Saree added that all Israeli ships or those associated with Israelis will become a legitimate target if they navigate the Red Sea, and this will continue until Israeli aggression against their brothers in the Gaza Strip stops.

Pentagon spokesman BG Pat Ryder said: “The crew of the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney, operating in the northern Red Sea, earlier today shot down three land-attack cruise missiles and several drones launched by Houthis Forces in Yemen.”

Related