Santos to File Ethics Complaints Against Former Colleagues

George Santos, the recently expelled member of Congress (R-NY), plans to file ethics complaints against several Republicans for corruption. Santos was never convicted of anything when expelled and did not have due process. He also said he wouldn’t run again, but he allegedly was causing problems for Republicans. Santos now appears to be out for revenge.

In strings of tweets, he called out the various members of Congress in his sights.

He singled out Rep. Malliotakis for one. He pledged to file a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics against Malliotakis for “questionable stock trading” since her appointment to the House Ways and Means Committee.

“Before joining the committee, the congresswoman didn’t have an active trading habit or a high volume stake. The question is, what set of information is she trading with?” Santos asked. This came after Malliotakis defended her vote to expel Santos in a video, which reduced the Republican party’s slim majority.

Laura Loomer calls her Mallio-Stock-Tips. He reposted Loomer’s comment with her graph purporting to prove she is guilty of insider trading.

Let’s talk about hypocrisy. Can someone ask Nicole MalioStockTips when did she become a savant in stock trading? The signature bank trades she did REEKS of insider trading much like Paul Pelosi’s every trade! Nicole is in it for herself! Just look at her record and it speaks… https://t.co/PFZ2qfDdNm — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 2, 2023

Santos accused Rep. Mike Lawler – who loudly insisted on expelling Santos – of potential money laundering by using Checkmate Strategies, a firm Lawler is tied to, to pay for services linked to his congressional campaign.

“The concerning questions are; is Mr. Lawler engaging in laundering money from his campaign to his firm then into his own pocket? I will let the Office of Congressional Ethics be the judge of that,” Santos said.

These are New York representatives in a statist state who could easily lose their election. They won because Lee Zeldin was at the top of the ticket. He won’t be in 2024.

Santos also said LaLota might have misappropriated funds.

“It has been raised in the local media that congressman Lalota obtained his JD attending Hofstra in day school while he was supposed to be working at the Board of elections at the same time,” Santos claimed. “The questionable actions are? Did Rep Lalota no-show to his tax pay funded job while going to school and if so he can potential have stolen public funds form the taxpayers of NY.”

He questioned Congressman Bob Menendez’s ties to his father, the senator who is under federal indictment.

This path he is taking is all very predictable.

