Attacking Russell Brand with Unprovable Allegations

Deadline explained that Channel 4 and Rupert Murdoch-owned newspapers The London Times and The Sunday Times are behind the Russell Brand hit pieces.

There is no evidence. Four women alleged Brand raped them 10 or 15 or 20 years ago. The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case should have taught us to wait for the evidence.

The women were “approached by Times reporters” and convinced to tell their stories – that their ex-lover Russell Brand raped them. All four of the women had months-long relationships with Brand. They voluntarily went to his home.

Allegedly, other women are coming forward.

Stories like this shouldn’t be published without proof. They destroy people and deprive them of their rights.

Brand, a top podcaster worldwide, posted a video giving his side.

He described the attacks as “very serious” and “astonishing, rather baroque.”

“The relationships that I had were absolutely always consensual,” Brand said. “I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now.”

Mr. Brand is a target of media and politicians. He takes them on and is called a conspiracy theorist. The allegations made against him are unprovable, and he can’t defend himself against them. They should not be made. It’s cancel culture at its worst.

He has 6.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

There are chats on Twitter discussing whether he’s guilty. This is insanity. One of the journalists on the story has a past with false stories.

Brand has a lot of supporters online.


