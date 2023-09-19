Attacking Russell Brand with Unprovable Allegations

Deadline explained that Channel 4 and Rupert Murdoch-owned newspapers The London Times and The Sunday Times are behind the Russell Brand hit pieces.

There is no evidence. Four women alleged Brand raped them 10 or 15 or 20 years ago. The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case should have taught us to wait for the evidence.

The women were “approached by Times reporters” and convinced to tell their stories – that their ex-lover Russell Brand raped them. All four of the women had months-long relationships with Brand. They voluntarily went to his home.

Allegedly, other women are coming forward.

Stories like this shouldn’t be published without proof. They destroy people and deprive them of their rights.

Brand, a top podcaster worldwide, posted a video giving his side.

He described the attacks as “very serious” and “astonishing, rather baroque.”

“The relationships that I had were absolutely always consensual,” Brand said. “I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now.”

Mr. Brand is a target of media and politicians. He takes them on and is called a conspiracy theorist. The allegations made against him are unprovable, and he can’t defend himself against them. They should not be made. It’s cancel culture at its worst.

He has 6.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

There are chats on Twitter discussing whether he’s guilty. This is insanity. One of the journalists on the story has a past with false stories.

Brand has a lot of supporters online.

It’s more than competition. Anyone with significant reach who undermines “the official narrative” becomes a target of the Machine. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) September 16, 2023

They are coming after anyone like you who dares to dismantle their narrative and God forbid tells the truth. The list of their targets is getting longer by the day. Stay safe, don’t give up and attack back because there are million of us who have your back. — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 16, 2023

They come for all of us eventually. I stand with you. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 16, 2023

Trump’s indictment showed us you don’t even have to have committed a criminal act in order to be indicted;. Enrique Tarrio’s sentencing showed us you don’t even have to have been present to be convicted; Douglass Mackey’s conviction showed us obvious satire can now be… — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 16, 2023

Russell Brand, a person I consider a friend, has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and abuse between 2006 to 2013 in a supposed “exposé” from the Sunday Times in the U.K.. I didn’t know Russell during that time, but the media did. They knew that Russell Brand was not only… pic.twitter.com/4zqSpJzaBP — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 18, 2023

Related