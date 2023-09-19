Donald Trump Makes a Decision About the Second GOP Debate

Former President Donald Trump has decided not to participate in the second GOP debate. Donald Trump is interviewing with antagonistic reporters and is not shying away from tough questions. He is marginalizing his so-called competition in the Primary.

The debates have become TV spectacles, with reporters trying to make their mark with gotcha questions of one candidate and puff questions of the preferred candidate. They’ve become worthless for millions of us. Fox News and others tried to convince the public that the people won’t tolerate him not debating, but there is no sign that is the case.

The New York Times wrote:

Former President Donald J. Trump is planning to travel to Detroit on the day of the next Republican primary debate, according to two Trump advisers with knowledge of the plans,

injecting himself into the labor dispute between striking autoworkers and the nation’s leading auto manufacturers.

The trip, which will include a prime-time speech before current and former union members, is the second consecutive primary debate that Mr. Trump is skipping to instead hold his own counter-programming. He sat for an interview with the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that posted online during the first G.O.P. presidential debate in August.

The decision to go to Michigan just days after the United Auto Workers went on strike shows the extent to which Mr. Trump wants to be seen as looking past his primary rivals — and the reality that both he and his political apparatus are already focused on the possibility of a rematch with President Biden.

So instead of attending the next G.O.P. debate — on Sept. 27 in California at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum — Mr. Trump intends to speak to over 500 workers, with his campaign planning to fill the room with plumbers, pipe-fitters, electricians, as well as autoworkers, according to one of the Trump advisers familiar with the planning. Mr. Trump has not directly addressed the wage demands of striking workers and has attacked the union leadership, but he has tried to more broadly cast himself on the side of auto workers.

He might even show up on the picket line.

Donald Trump has made it clear he is the blue collar billionaire – a man of the people. This plan is in character. He eschews the phony world of debates that gain him nothing. The numbers watching them have gone down considerably, but millions still do want debates.

