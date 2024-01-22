Attacks on US Troops Only Caused a Few Traumatic Brain Injuries

Only a few traumatically brain-injured troops and some concussions but there were no serious physical injuries other than brain damage. That’s not from an SNL skit.

John Kirby on U.S. personnel wounded in missile attack on Iraq airbase: “It’s only a very small number of U.S. troops that were affected. They’re being seen for traumatic brain injuries, with some symptoms of concussions, but no serious physical injuries other than that.” pic.twitter.com/asma40jKeA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 21, 2024

