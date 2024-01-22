Biden’s “Massive [Border] Changes” Touted by the Media Are a Lie

In speaking to a large group of mayors, Joe Biden gave the impression he was ready to secure the border. He’ll hire 22,000 agents, and more judges to make instant decisions [with what as information?] but in exchange he wants the usual comprehensive immigration reform for the allegedly “broken immigration system.”

Joe Biden insists that suggesting he’s for a “free and open border” is ridiculous, and he’s worked with China to reduce fentanyl, and “it’s way down.”

“God willing,” they’ll reach a settlement, Biden said feigning innocence.

He has expressed his desire for a free and open border, and fentanyl is pouring in worse than ever before. He’s blocked a border wall at every turn.

“I believe we need significant policy changes at the border, including changes in our asylum system, to ensure that we have the authority we need to control the border,” Biden said in remarks to mayors gathered at the White House. “I’m ready to act.”

It’s a stark contrast with the president’s campaign promise to “restore our moral standing in the world and our historic role as a safe haven for refugees and asylum-seekers,” as he said in his 2020 acceptance speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

The Sun quoted Biden pushing the blame on Republicans without pushback:

“They have to choose whether they want to solve a problem or keep weaponizing the issue to score political points against the president,” Biden said.

NBC News claims Biden “challenged” Speaker Mike Johnson “to work together on the issue.” they claimed:

President Joe Biden said Friday that he was ready to make “massive changes” to border policy and challenged House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to join him in taking on the hot-button issue.

“I believe we need significant policy changes at the border, including changes in our asylum system to ensure that we have authorities we need to control the border,” Biden said during an event with mayors at the White House. “And I’m ready to act.”

The outlet said Biden is “optimistic” they’ll reach a settlement, putting the onus on Republicans when it is Joe Biden who caused the problems at the border, and will continue to keep the border open.

Today also said he was ready to make “massive changes.”

President Biden says he’s ready to make “massive changes” to secure the U.S-Mexico border. pic.twitter.com/xkZnXZwtKu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2024

The media is twisting the truth just as Biden is. He doesn’t want to make massive changes. It’s not true. What are judges going to do if they make “instant decisions?” They’ll simply rush the process of illegal immigration. That’s what the 22,000 border agents will be forced to do if he even hires them.

This is what Biden is actually saying:

HEINRICH: What do you say to Republicans who are trying to impeach Mayorkas?

BIDEN: I don’t get it.

HEINRICH: Do you think it’s unconstitutional?

HEINRICH: Do you think the border is secure?

BIDEN: NO ITS NOT.

BIDEN: I haven’t believed that for the last 10 years. And I’ve said it for the last 10 years. Give me the money.

HEINRICH: Do you believe your policies have enabled this crisis at the border?

BIDEN: No. I’ve asked for thousands more – everything from judges to — anyway.

HEINRICH: Will you fight Mayorkas’ impeachment in court?

BIDEN: That’s a decision for…(unintelligible)

Watch:

“Do you believe your policies have enabled any of this crisis at the border?” BIDEN: “No” pic.twitter.com/MLC65ResQV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 21, 2024

