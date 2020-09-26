Hecklers shut down CNN, yelling ‘CNN is fake news’ outside SCOTUS

As CNN was reporting outside the Supreme Court today after the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, hecklers were screaming — ‘CNN is fake news.’ It was so loud, you couldn’t hear the reporter. CNN didn’t reference the heckling, just ended the segment.

Watch:

Jeffrey Toobin is angry with Dianne Feinstein for incompetently grilling Amy Coney Barrett about her religion when Barrett was nominated for the Appeals Court. Feinstein, 87, will be in charge of the Democrats on the Judiciary as Barrett goes through the process. Toobin feels Feinstein will mess it up and Barrett will make it through the process.

As Judge Barrett was nominated with her family in the audience, Schumer put out one of his trouble-making tweets filled with dishonest blather:

Amy Coney Barrett has animpeccable record:

