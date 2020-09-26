Hecklers shut down CNN, yelling ‘CNN is fake news’ outside SCOTUS

As CNN was reporting outside the Supreme Court today after the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, hecklers were screaming — ‘CNN is fake news.’ It was so loud, you couldn’t hear the reporter. CNN didn’t reference the heckling, just ended the segment.

Watch:

Large crowd outside the Supreme Court screams "CNN is fake news!" as a legal analyst tries to report live. It got so loud they had to pull the plug on the live hit. pic.twitter.com/GYBtFzLxFZ — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 26, 2020

Jeffrey Toobin is angry with Dianne Feinstein for incompetently grilling Amy Coney Barrett about her religion when Barrett was nominated for the Appeals Court. Feinstein, 87, will be in charge of the Democrats on the Judiciary as Barrett goes through the process. Toobin feels Feinstein will mess it up and Barrett will make it through the process.

CNN's Jeffrey Toobin absolutely shreds Sen. Dianne Feinstein as "so incompetent, so inept, so apparently religiously discriminatory" in attacking Amy Coney Barrett's religious beliefs. "She has repeatedly engaged in behavior… that seemed out of step with what Dems want to do." pic.twitter.com/kkqYNN4DmF — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 26, 2020

As Judge Barrett was nominated with her family in the audience, Schumer put out one of his trouble-making tweets filled with dishonest blather:

Silly Senator. Tricks are for the dimwits that vote for you. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 26, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett has animpeccable record:

WATCH: Andy McCarthy on Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett: “She’s got an impeccable record, she’s got the admiration of people who are her ideological adversaries…That’s why I think she’ll be an exquisite Justice of the Supreme Court.” pic.twitter.com/y3yuTtfA6D — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2020