Attorney for Trump Supporters Who Were Beaten in San Jose Says the Mayor Ordered It

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon represents 20 Trump supporters in a lawsuit against the San Jose Police Department. She told Tucker Carlson on his show Wednesday evening that the Trumps supporters were forced into the angry, violent crowd where they were beaten.
“As we were leaving, the 250 riot gear clad San Jose police were there on the scene, forced all of the people leaving to come out through one exit and directed them away from the most direct path to the garages and into a riot of several hundred anti-Trump violent types waving Mexican flags with large 6-foot poles and the eggs are just one part of it,” Dhillon stated, explaining the circumstances of the brawl.
Police did nothing.
A judge will allow the lawsuit to go through because it was so egregious. Attorney Dhillon said she believes the orders came from mayor Sam Liccardo and the chief of police, Eddie Garcia.
She hopes to get to the truth. Anyone who watched these riots unfold believes the mayor gave the orders.
In case you have forgotten what San Jose was like, we have some information to share. It was obvious the mayor hated the Trump supporters from his nasty, dishonest comments. It was obvious the Chief of Police had to be in on it. The Chief of Police Eddie Garcia makes over $400,000 a year. We are reasonably certain that he does as he is told for that.
And it was obvious it was open season on Trump supporters as they were all forced to leave by one exit into the mob of angry foreigners.
MANY OF THE PERPETRATORS WERE ILLEGAL ALIENS
The riots in San Jose and elsewhere aimed at Donald Trump were really not about Trump. They were anti-America.
The media couldn’t figure out who the perpetrators were at the time. The Mexican flags and the burning of U.S. flags by foreigners should have been a dead giveaway. People bearing placards sporting the benefits of Socialism apparently didn’t give the media a clue at first either.
Some in the media lied, saying that it’s usually a give-and-take at these rallies between pro- and anti-Trump people, which is blatantly false.
Bernie and Clinton supporters made up part of the crowd. Many others rioting in the sanctuary city were illegal aliens. Of course they don’t want a wall or any limitations to their illegal immigration.
The police held back, obviously, and said it was because they didn’t want to escalate the situation and put more people in danger.
INFURIATING! MAYOR LICCARDO AND THE MEDIA BLAMED TRUMP FOR SAN JOSE
Infuriatingly, the mayor of San Jose, a big Clinton-supporting Democrat, blamed Trump for the riots in San Jose. He continued to blame him even after the left-wing media admitted the anti-Trump rioters were to blame.
“At some point Donald Trump needs to take responsibility for the irresponsible behavior of his campaign,” Mayor Sam Liccardo told the Associated Press, praising the city’s police while adding that “we’re all still holding our breath to see the outcome of this dangerous and explosive situation.”
Juan Williams of Fox News’ The Five told the audience that Trump has to bear responsibility because Trump accused Mexicans of being rapists and murderers.
Trump did not say ALL Mexicans.
Trump said some were and we weren’t getting the best coming across the border. Mexican smugglers are bringing cartels, traffickers, and illegals from terror nations in the Middle East across our southern border so, yes, Trump is right.
THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED IN VIDEOS AND PHOTOS
PRESIDENT TRUMP RESPONDED
Donald Trump responded to the violence in San Jose. It’s a pretty sorry day in the USA when foreigners waving Mexican flags and burning U.S. flags can lawlessly attack people who want to hear a presidential candidate speak yet the one who is blamed is the victim and his audience.
I graduated from San Jose State University in 1983. San Jose was a fast growing city because the university was expanding. There was always a free exchange of ideas. I’m sad to see the deterioration of civility in a place I enjoyed living.
