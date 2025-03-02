Attorney General Bondi Will Fire SDNY Staff Hiding Epstein Files

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Mark Levin last night that she was misled by the FBI’s New York field office regarding the Epstein files. She was told there were only 120 pages while they sat on thousands. The takeaway here is that she said she will fire them.

Bondi joined Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Thursday to give an update on the state of the Epstein files Phase One.” The rollout devolved into a PR nightmare.

The 120-page release which was given to a select group of MAGA influencers was a heavily redacted nothingburger because it contained already publicly available information.

Host Mark Levin asked, “I want to get into this Epstein thing a little bit. I think the American people are very curious about who’s on this list or these lists. You have been doggedly trying to get all the information. Now we learn, thanks to you, that you’ve been stonewalled by people in New York. Do you want to explain that?”

Bondi responded, “As you know, we released about 120 pages of documents, and I started asking for these documents right when I came into office, before Kash Patel was in there. I ended up getting about 120 pages. We carefully redacted them, of course, to ensure that the 254 young girls — victims of sex crimes and sex trafficking — had their personal information protected.”

“So I’m going through it, and I kept saying, ‘There has to be more, there has to be more.’ I was assured that was it. Kash asked the same questions and was also assured there was no more.”

“Then I found out this week that a source told me New York’s SDNY is sitting on thousands of pages of documents regarding Epstein — thousands. And of course, you’ve seen the very strong letter,” she said, referring to the Thursday letter directing FBI Director Kash Patel to have the New York field office deliver the remaining Epstein documents.

Levin went on to ask Bondi if she thought the FBI’s New York office was “trying to protect a lot of names and individuals.”

Bondi said she couldn’t say yet, but the individuals involved in withholding the information “won’t be working for us anymore.”

AG Pam Bondi just went on Levin and gave a few updates on the Epstein documents: “I started asking for these documents right when I came into office.” “I found resources told me New York SDNY are sitting on thousands of pages of documents regarding Epstein.” “You know, Mark, I… pic.twitter.com/3zenTkcVue — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 2, 2025

