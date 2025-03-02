Chris Murphy Calls the White House an “Arm of the Kremlin”

Chris Murphy (D-Conn) is making a name for himself as the new Adam Schiff.

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told CNN on Sunday that the White House has become “an arm of the Kremlin.” He is attempting to turn the Oval Office meeting into a Trump-caused fiasco when it was Zelensky’s all the way.

It sounds like Murphy is now getting his tips from conspiracy theorist Hillary Clinton. She helped create the original Russia hoax and Trump Tower signals.

“It is absolutely shameful what is happening right now. The White House has become an arm of the Kremlin,” Murphy told “State of the Union” host Dana Bash.

“Every single day you hear from the National Security Advisor, from the President of the United States, from his entire national security team, Kremlin talking points.”

“That’s essentially saying that Poland invaded Germany at the beginning of World War II. There are still facts in this world. And the fact is this: Vladimir Putin is a brutal dictator.”

“Russia started this war. And the entire pretext of that meeting yesterday [Friday] was an attempt to rewrite history in order to sign a deal with Putin that hands Putin Ukraine. That is disastrous for U.S. national security,” he said, presenting no evidence.

“That means that China will be on the march. Putin may not stop. America may be at war with a nuclear power. And for what? It appears as if America is trying to align itself with dictators.”

Only true if we allow Democrats and Democrat media to gaslight us.

Murphy actually claimed Zelensky was kicked out of the White House for simply asking Trump how Putin can be trusted to honor a ceasefire agreement.

The meeting is on video and Murphy is lying.

For the full interview: https://t.co/PJFL0Wy4XF — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) March 2, 2025

