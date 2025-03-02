Speaking at a summit in London to discuss ending Russia‘s war in Ukraine, Sir Keir Starmer said that getting a good outcome for Ukraine was “vital to the security of every nation here and many others too.”

He was flanked by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and French leader Emmanuel Macron during the official photo to mark the start of talks.

[This had to be planned by the globalists. This is likely why Zelensky behaved as he did in the Oval Office.]

The Ukrainian leader was among more than a dozen leaders attending the meeting from a host of European nations, as well as Canada, Turkey and Nato. It was held at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old elegant mansion near Buckingham Palace.

Sir Keir Starmer said France, the UK and others who want to join in will devise a peace plan that they present to President Trump. They believe they must put Ukraine in its strongest position by loading them up with serious weapons, soldiers, and planes.

[Nothing says peace like boots on the ground and planes in the air. The EU is a paper tiger that can’t protect itself but if they trigger Article 5, they force the US into direct war. It is what Zelensky has called for all along.]

Zelensky and Starmer also signed a $3.3 billion agreement to boost Ukraine’s military production. The funds will be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets.

This is high risk. Under Article 5, they could have us in World War in no time, but that is my opinion.

Starmer called it a “coalition of the willing,” and the media claims it is a “bold new plan.” Some might call it the dumbest plan yet.

Watch Live: My press conference at the leaders’ summit https://t.co/n5jnxTkonO — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 2, 2025

The UK was behind the Russia Hoax, some of the lawfare, and election rigging. Now, they’re planning to go with a globalist aggressive approach which won’t smack of peace to Russia.

If you disagree with them, you are a Putin puppet.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email