Attorney General Paxton Responds to the Impeachment by the Uniparty

Mr. Ken Paxton, the state attorney general who has become a conservative star, is the first Texas official to be impeached in the House of Representatives in nearly half a century. He is suspended from legal authority within the state until an impeachment trial can be held in the State Senate.

Texas State Rep. Harold Dutton, a Democrat, announced his opposition to the impeachment motion against Ken Paxton due to the lack of due process. The rushed impeachment without due process sets a terrible precedent. Numerous Republicans on the state and national level have criticized the move as well as Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi.

An investigative panel that included three Republicans and two Democrats recommended Thursday that the attorney general be impeached on 20 articles including bribery, unfitness for office, and abuse of public trust.

The legislature was called to debate with only 48 hours notice.

This is disgusting. RINOs joined far-left Democrats. The Texas legislature is no longer conservative.

Democrats would never do this. Republicans let the Democrats use them.

Attorney General Paxton has responded to the impeachment.

The ugly spectacle in the Texas House today confirmed the outrageous impeachment plot against me was never meant to be fair or just. It was a politically motivated sham from the beginning. My office made every effort to present evidence, testimony, and irrefutable facts that would have disproven the countless false statements and outright lies advanced by Speaker Dade Phelan and the Murr-Johnson panel he appointed. Unfortunately, they refused to consider anything that would interfere with their desired result. They disregarded the law, ignored the facts, and demonstrated contempt for Texas voters.

Texas voters now know that Speaker Phelan and the corrupt politicians he controls are more focused on political retribution against conservatives than the welfare of the people. Instead of passing critical legislation that would strengthen our border, protect our elections, or stop the Chinese Communist Party from buying up Texas land, they chose to spend the final days of the legislative session smearing me.

Phelan’s coalition of Democrats and liberal Republicans is now in lockstep with the Biden Administration, the abortion industry, anti-gun zealots, and woke corporations to sabotage my work as Attorney General, including our ongoing litigation to stop illegal immigration, uphold the rule of law, and protect the constitutional rights of every Texan.

But the people of Texas know that I have always had their back, and in return, they have always had mine. What we witnessed today is not just about me. It is about the corrupt establishment’s eagerness to overpower the millions of Texas voters who already made their voices heard when they overwhelmingly re-elected me.

I am beyond grateful to have the support of millions of Texans who recognize that what we just witnessed is illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust. I look forward to a quick resolution in the Texas Senate, where I have full confidence the process will be fair and just.

I am beyond grateful to have the support of millions of Texans who recognize that what we just witnessed is illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust. I look forward to a quick resolution in the Texas Senate, where I have full confidence the process will be fair and just.

