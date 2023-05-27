Bill Gates Young Lover Has Ties to a Notorious Russian Spy

Russian bridge player Mila Antonova is the former lover of billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and an associate of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who is now deceased.

In the photo published in the Daily Mail online, she is seen walking with the notorious Moscow spy Anna Chapman.

The Mail doesn’t have evidence of wrongdoing, but how interesting this is! Gates could easily be blackmailed and should not have control over our health and other policies nationally or globally.

No one knows if Gates was aware of any link between Antonova and Chapman, daughter of a former KGB officer.

BREAKING NEWS: Deep Ties EXPOSED Between Mila Antonova (the girl Bill Gates had an affair with) and notorious Kremlin spy Anna Chapman! HOW MANY of the girls Jeffery Epstein illegally trafficked were from Russia? Did either of these two PLAY A ROLE in the operation? THE TRUTH… pic.twitter.com/9ZjJshxhJ4 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) May 26, 2023

Related