Dem Senator Went Against Chuck on the Schumer Shutdown

Chuck Schumer now says Democrats won’t shut the government down. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says he will vote to keep the government open, signaling a path for Democrats to vote with Republicans to overcome a filibuster in the Senate and pass a six-month spending bill ahead of a Friday deadline.

Schumer delivered a lengthy speech explaining his decision to support the stopgap plan, known as a continuing resolution, or CR. Speaking from the Senate floor on Thursday, Schumer argued that a shutdown would give President Trump more power and “is a far worse option.”

“As bad as passing the CR is, allowing Donald Trump to take even more power via a government shutdown is a far worse option,” Schumer said.

What brought about this change of heart? Perhaps Chuck was trying to frighten the Republicans, or maybe he listened to John Fetterman.

Bad Theater

The theatrics might be over for now. The drama and hysteria that have worked in the past aren’t working well this time around.

US Senator John Fetterman could be the reason. He added some common sense.

Shut the government down, plunge the country into chaos, risk a recession or Exchange cloture for a 30 day CR that 100% fails. The House GOP CR will then pass the Senate because it only needs 51 votes. Total theater is neither honest with constituents nor a winning argument. pic.twitter.com/U2gtVkp6yS — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 13, 2025

The weeks of performative “resistance” from those in my party were limited to undignified antics. Voting to shut the government down will punish millions or risk a recession. I disagree with many points in the CR, but I will never vote to shut our government down. pic.twitter.com/yhrnmwHUB5 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 11, 2025

Democrats are leaderless if Chuck Schumer is the best they have.

A HUMILIATED Chuck Schumer BACKS DOWN After Watching Clips of Himself Flip-Flopping on Government Shutdowns for 24 Hours Straight. pic.twitter.com/8S2PYAf5yi — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) March 13, 2025

Communista AOC went into her usual dishonest rant like the perpetual scold she is:

AOC’s brain completely short circuits when she’s asked about Chuck Schumer saying a shutdown would’ve been worse than accepting the CR. She then pushes the lie that Trump’s tax cut only benefits billionaires. The Hill debunked that hoax. Middle-income filers benefit the most. pic.twitter.com/dzVKqouyuW — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 14, 2025

