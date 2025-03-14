Dem Senator Went Against Chuck on the Schumer Shutdown

M Dowling
Chuck Schumer now says Democrats won’t shut the government down. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says he will vote to keep the government open, signaling a path for Democrats to vote with Republicans to overcome a filibuster in the Senate and pass a six-month spending bill ahead of a Friday deadline.

Schumer delivered a lengthy speech explaining his decision to support the stopgap plan, known as a continuing resolution, or CR. Speaking from the Senate floor on Thursday, Schumer argued that a shutdown would give President Trump more power and “is a far worse option.”

“As bad as passing the CR is, allowing Donald Trump to take even more power via a government shutdown is a far worse option,” Schumer said.

What brought about this change of heart? Perhaps Chuck was trying to frighten the Republicans, or maybe he listened to John Fetterman.

Bad Theater

The theatrics might be over for now. The drama and hysteria that have worked in the past aren’t working well this time around.

US Senator John Fetterman could be the reason. He added some common sense.

Democrats are leaderless if Chuck Schumer is the best they have.

Communista AOC went into her usual dishonest rant like the perpetual scold she is:


