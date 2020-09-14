Audio of call for help by sheriff’s deputies shot in an ambush in Compton

The dramatic audio of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies calling in the shooting by a dark-skinned male has been released. Both deputies were reportedly shot in the head. The female deputy, the 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old, called it in. The other deputy is a 24-year-old male who is engaged to be married.

The video of the shooting shows a figure in dark clothes, later described as dark-skinned or black, walked up a pathway near the Compton Blue Line station, approaching the deputies’ parked patrol car from behind.

The person drew closer and turned to face the passenger’s side door, walking faster. Inches from the window, he raised a gun, opened fire, and ran back the way he came.

Moments later, the passenger door opens and a deputy stumbles out, hand on head. The driver’s-side door opens soon after. On the radio, a shaky voice mutters: “998 Compton Pax.”

Recognizing the code for a deputy-involved shooting, a dispatcher asks: “Just happened?”

“Compton Pax, deputies down,” the voice says, almost unintelligibly. “Compton Pax 998.”

Towards the end, the second officer, the male, says, 998, 998, deputy shot in front of the head bleeding, female, Compton PAX, please…

The family of the officers gave permission for reporter Bill Melugin to release this photo. the female officer’s jaw is shot through. The male officer is crouched behind a column with a bloody hand seen dangling out.

NEW: Speaking with @KABCRadio . Sheriff Alex Villanueva issues a challenge to Lebron James to match the reward money on the table for the arrest of the shooter who ambushed two LASD deputies in Compton. County has put up $100,000 & private citizens have offered $75,000. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 14, 2020



The LASD has offered a $100,000 reward for any information about the shooting. The chief challenged LeBron James to add some money to the reward, but he shouldn’t hold his breath. If they were members of the Chinese Communist Party, it might be different.