Wales to become a “nation of sanctuary?” Why?

PLAID CYMRU

In November 2019, Liz Saville Roberts, who leads the Welsh separatist party Plaid Cymru in Britain’s House of Commons, has called for her small country to become a “nation of sanctuary” for the world’s refugees.

“We live on an island of Britain,” the London-born ex-teacher told a BBC Question Time audience.

“In terms of managing immigration this is way easier than for many other nations,” she added — although despite the seeming logic of this statement the United Kingdom does in fact have the joint-highest illegal alien population in all of Europe.

Oh great. Is that supposed to be a good thing?

“[Immigration] has become desperately political. Now, forgive me, now, to be referring to Wales again, but this is equally true for other areas in the United Kingdom… 96 percent of people in Wales were born in the United Kingdom, and yet we hear this same argument there, but we’re dependent so much on people to come in for clinical staff, for food processing, for catering — we’re going to be in trouble if we don’t have these people still coming in,” she claimed, appearing to suggest in the same breath that immigration to Wales is both too limited to be of any concern, and also absolutely vital to the health service and for a steady supply of cheap waiters and factory workers.

That’s the same argument we hear in the USA. We can’t clean our own homes or do our own landscaping without illegal aliens. Yet, we did for eons.

“Now, I am proud to see that my party would like to see Wales as a nation of sanctuary for refugees,” she added, passing over the fact that the economic migration to Wales which she initially mentioned has little bearing on the question of refugees, which in Continental European countries including Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden remain overwhelmingly jobless.

Watch:

“My party would like to see Wales as a nation of sanctuary for refugees”@LSRPlaid says the UK would “be in trouble” if it closed the door on immigrants. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/S2ZymzE85J — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) November 14, 2019

HERE THEY COME

More recently, according to the Western Telegraph, the Plaid Cymru party appears ready to put 250 or 500 refugees in an Army camp.

Why kind of jobs do they think they will get – miners, farmers?

Penally’s county councilor, Jon Preston, said that during a long conversation with a home office immigration service director this morning, “apologies were given for the way in which this situation has unfolded following a possible leak of UK government sensitive information.

Oh, sure, they’re sorry.

“I am advised that an influx of over 330 boats have arrived on UK shores carrying people seeking asylum over the last few days and that this has been the case for many weeks. It remains an unavoidable fact that the UK government are obliged to provide food, shelter and medical aid to those who arrive.

“Due to Covid-19, it has become increasingly more difficult to find suitable shelters and there now stands an ‘urgent’ need to explore alternative sites. The teams seen at Penally Training Camp over the weekend were immigration officers and private contact service providers.

One Welsh man on FB wrote the following:

They went to send very divergent groups of people, with very different cultures, to these quaint little villages. There will be more refugees than natives.

MORAL OF THE STORY

No matter where you are in the Western World, you will find globalist leftists who care nothing of culture, heritage, and sovereignty.

No matter where you go in the Western World, the leftists will destroy it. All of these people flooding the Western World can’t be legitimate asylum seekers and they can’t all be cared for in the Western World. They need to fix their own countries.