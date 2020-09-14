Report CDC to violate President’s EO to end critical race theory training

The CDC, the gang that brought you bad information about COVID and screwed up the testing, is now defying the President’s Executive order. They will teach the racist Critical Race Theory in violation of the order.

IT’S TYPICAL RACISM ON THE PART OF THE CDC

The first three sessions will focus on racism, sexism, and other systemic racism.

Mind you, there is no concrete evidence of systemic racism since the Democrats’ Jim Crow laws were abolished.

Sessions 6 – 9 teaches that “racism is a public health crisis” and that “systemic racism” leads to “police killings of unarmed Black and Brown men and women” and leads to “the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.”

The stats don’t bear out the claim that police are running around wantonly killing black and brown people.

In sessions 10 and 11, the trainers will teach CDC employees that they must “target” and destroy the values of “focus on the individual,” the “myth of meritocracy,” the “myth of American exceptionalism,” and “White supremacist ideology.” This is textbook critical race theory.

The final session teaches CDC employees how to become activists. They will be encouraged to join an “Anti-Racism Collaborative with eight Collective Action Teams,” focused on “communications,” making scientific publications “anti-racist,” and influencing “policy and legislation.”

Here’s a novel idea — why doesn’t the CDC adhere to their mission and work on allergies and diseases and stop the politics?

RUFO WILL KEEP REPORTING THESE PEOPLE

Reporter, Christopher Rufo, said his “whistleblower is outraged. “I thought maybe they would wisely cancel this training series. Instead, we got a message this morning confirming … The pressure to participate is palpable and if you don’t you will have to explain why you aren’t a racist.”

“We are in the midst of a pandemic and the CDC is prioritizing a critical race theory training program that is in direct violation of a presidential order, “ Rufo wrote.

“Robert Redfield must immediately terminate this program—and focus on COVID-19, where CDC has been disastrous, he added.

Rufo concluded, “Finally, I want to issue a warning to every federal department in the United States: if you violate the president’s order on critical race theory, I will find you, expose you, and shut you down.”

The CDC is the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. They continually used faulty models to destroy the U.S. economy.

THE LESSONS

CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS REVENGE RACISM

Brilliant Professor Thomas Sowell calls critical race theory “revenge racism.”

Watch as he lays it all out: