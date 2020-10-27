Audio of Hunter discussing partnership with China spy chief

THE FOLLOWING IS AN EXCLUSIVE FROM THE NATIONAL PULSE

Hunter Biden can be heard in the audio below referencing Patrick Ho, the former Secretary for Home Affairs in Hong Kong. Ho is known as the “spy chief of China.” He also complains about the disappearance of Ye Jianming of CEFC China Energy, his business partner.

Ho was also involved in the CEFC venture, as originally reported by the New York Post.

There goes the media narrative. Hunter and his father are involved and named as witnesses in a criminal case.

Hunter also bemoans longtime business partner Devon Archer naming him and his father Joe as witnesses “in a criminal case” without notifying him:

I get calls from my father to tell me that The New York Times is calling but my old partner Eric, who literally has done me harm for I don’t know how long, is the one taking the calls because my father will not stop sending the calls to Eric. I have another New York Times reporter calling about my representation of Patrick Ho – the fucking spy chief of China who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing. The richest man in the world is missing who was my partner. He was missing since I last saw him in his $58 million apartment inside a $4 billion deal to build the fucking largest fucking LNG port in the world. And I am receiving calls from the Southern District of New York from the U.S. Attorney himself. My best friend in business Devon has named me as a witness without telling me in a criminal case and my father without telling me.