Eyewitness to Biden deal-making will appear on Tucker & he has recordings

By
M. Dowling
-
0

An alleged eyewitness to Joe Biden’s dirty deals, Tony Bobulinski, will appear on Tucker this evening. He will play recordings of Biden operatives trying to talk him out of revealing what he knows. He claims he can give details of a shady deal with Joe Biden himself benefitted.

Mr. Bobulinski said he met with Joe Biden personally.

Watch a preview:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply