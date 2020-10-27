Eyewitness to Biden deal-making will appear on Tucker & he has recordings

An alleged eyewitness to Joe Biden’s dirty deals, Tony Bobulinski, will appear on Tucker this evening. He will play recordings of Biden operatives trying to talk him out of revealing what he knows. He claims he can give details of a shady deal with Joe Biden himself benefitted.

Mr. Bobulinski said he met with Joe Biden personally.

Watch a preview:

The whistleblower Tony Bobulinski will be on @TuckerCarlson‘s show tonight detailing his firsthand eyewitness knowledge of the corrupt practices of the Biden Cartel, including Joe Biden’s role. #MAGAminute pic.twitter.com/SMYCSBP1Q3 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 27, 2020