Auntie Maxine blames Trump for killing of man in Minneapolis

Rep. Maxine Waters went off into another tirade against President Trump. For her, he is responsible for everything that is bad and not responsible for the good.

She is blaming him for the killing of an unarmed black man by police in Minneapolis this week.

“My first thought was not again, not one more killing,” Waters said this week in a video obtained by TMZ. “And I’m reflecting on all of the killings of young black men in particular, but of course black women too, at the hands of the police and at the hands of, you know, these white supremacists.”

Waters, a Democrat from California, continued: “And I’m thinking about the way that the president conducts himself. In a way, he’s dog-whistling, and I think that they’re feeling that they can get away with this kind of treatment. And I’m just so sorry about the loss of another life.”

On Monday, 46-year-old George Floyd died tragically while in police custody after officers responded to a call of someone using forged bills in a convenience store.

Video from the scene shows one officer holding his knee down on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, possibly eight minutes, while Floyd pleads with the officer. His hands were cuffed behind his back at that time. As soon as he was let up, he was in distress. By the time the ambulance came, he was non-responsive.

We don’t have all the video from police bodycams yet. They would show the full interaction. One thing is certain, President Trump had nothing to do with it and has called for the DOJ to investigate and expedite the probe. The DOJ has made it a number one priority.

Rep. Waters said nothing about Joe Biden’s racist comments.

In this clip, she stirs up the anger, stereotypes white people, and generalizes this incident to all police and the President.