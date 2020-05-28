Study shows 43% of COVID deaths represent .62% of the US population

A Forbes article reports that 43% of all COVID deaths thus far are from .6% of the population. And yet, we still have businesses completely shut down throughout most of the country.

2.1 million Americans, representing 0.62% of the U.S. population, reside in nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.

An analysis conducted for the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, as of May 22, in the 39 states that currently report such figures, an astounding 43% of all COVID-19 deaths have taken place in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

And 43% could be an undercount.

Prior to last week, Ohio reported that 41% of COVID deaths were taking place in long-term care facilities. But updated disclosures last Friday, taking deaths prior to April 15 into account, upped that share to 70%.

In Minnesota, 81% of all COVID-19 deaths are of nursing home and residential care home residents.

It all could have been avoided.

On March 17, as the pandemic was just beginning to accelerate, Stanford epidemiologist John Ioannidis warned that “even some so-called mild or common-cold-type coronaviruses have been known for decades [to] have case fatality rates as high as 8% when they infect people in nursing homes.” Ioannidis was ignored, the report states.

Common sense alone should have forewarned people. The first deaths hit a Washington nursing home like a gasoline fire.

If we could have protected all of those seniors, this virus would have been like a bad flu.