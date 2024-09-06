Aurora, CO, Tren de Aragua Killers Came In Under Biden-Harris

The violent thugs arrested in Colorado for attempted murder are members of the most dangerous Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, a prison gang. They are now so secure in the US that they are planning hits. That should not come as a surprise to Americans.

Report via Bill Melugin

ICE confirms four of the known and suspected Tren de Aragua gang members arrested by police in Aurora, CO, in connection to a shooting and attempted murder in July are Venezuelan illegal aliens who were caught and released at the TX border by the Biden administration.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reports that Jhonnardy Jose Pacheco-Chirinos, who is a “shot caller” of the gang known as “Cookie,” was apprehended by Border Patrol in the Del Rio sector on 10/2/2022. He was released into the U.S. with a notice to appear.

Jhonnarty De Jesus Pacheco-Chirinos was also apprehended by Border Patrol in the Del Rio sector on 10/2/2022 and released into the U.S. with a notice to appear.

He was terminated from ICE’s Supervision Appearance Program as an absconder when he failed to report to an ICE office.

Nixon Jose Azuaje Perez was apprehended by Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, TX, on 8/22/2023. He was released into the U.S. with a notice to appear and paroled into the country. ICE has placed a detainer on him with local authorities. Dixon Jose Azuaje Perez was also apprehended by Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, TX, on 8/22/2023. He was given a notice to appear and released/paroled into the U.S. ICE has placed a detainer on him with local authorities.

As a side note – these men are completely separate from the now viral incident caught on video showing armed, suspected Tren de Aragua gang members carrying guns while trying to break down a door in an apartment complex in Aurora they had reportedly taken over. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 5, 2024

They are very active in open borders Denver.

NEW: There is now no doubt violent Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua at one point terrorized entire apartment complexes in the Denver Metro area.

Our @FrontlinesTPUSA team has obtained the 10 page investigation conducted by an outside law firm into Whispering Pines… pic.twitter.com/4KaEv0IcJx — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) September 5, 2024

Nothing will stop them except Donald Trump. These people are embedded everywhere, not just in Denver. The borders are wide open and we have no idea how many are here. Cuba has also been sending gangsters. El Salvador is sending them.

Second Venezuelan Gang Takes Over Aurora Apartment Complex Recent reports from Aurora, Colorado, detail a disturbing situation where the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, reportedly seized control of the Whispering Pines Apartments. Here’s what’s happening: – Brazen Takeover:… pic.twitter.com/5c7gGcJIyF — jay plemons (@jayplemons) September 6, 2024

BREAKING: A Denver law firm, tasked with investigating an alleged gang takeover of an Aurora apartment building, reports that the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang began its takeover in late 2023. Since then, the gang has carried out violent assaults, death threats, extortion,… pic.twitter.com/OfOzIX3DaU — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 6, 2024