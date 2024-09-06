Aurora, CO, Tren de Aragua Killers Came In Under Biden-Harris

The violent thugs arrested in Colorado for attempted murder are members of the most dangerous Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, a prison gang. They are now so secure in the US that they are planning hits. That should not come as a surprise to Americans.

Report via Bill Melugin

ICE confirms four of the known and suspected Tren de Aragua gang members arrested by police in Aurora, CO, in connection to a shooting and attempted murder in July are Venezuelan illegal aliens who were caught and released at the TX border by the Biden administration.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reports that Jhonnardy Jose Pacheco-Chirinos, who is a “shot caller” of the gang known as “Cookie,” was apprehended by Border Patrol in the Del Rio sector on 10/2/2022. He was released into the U.S. with a notice to appear.

Jhonnarty De Jesus Pacheco-Chirinos was also apprehended by Border Patrol in the Del Rio sector on 10/2/2022 and released into the U.S. with a notice to appear.

He was terminated from ICE’s Supervision Appearance Program as an absconder when he failed to report to an ICE office.

Nixon Jose Azuaje Perez was apprehended by Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, TX, on 8/22/2023. He was released into the U.S. with a notice to appear and paroled into the country. ICE has placed a detainer on him with local authorities. Dixon Jose Azuaje Perez was also apprehended by Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, TX, on 8/22/2023. He was given a notice to appear and released/paroled into the U.S. ICE has placed a detainer on him with local authorities.

They are very active in open borders Denver.

Nothing will stop them except Donald Trump. These people are embedded everywhere, not just in Denver. The borders are wide open and we have no idea how many are here. Cuba has also been sending gangsters. El Salvador is sending them.


