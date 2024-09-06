US Army: Expanding Threat of Terrorist Gang Tren de Aragua

OKeefe Media has obtained Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) from the U.S. Army of the North Division, highlighting the growing presence of one of Venezuela’s largest criminal organizations in the U.S. The document states that Tren de Aragua “has established a presence in Brooklyn, Bronx, and Williamsburg, NY,” with “approximately 400 TdA members” living in these cities.

The CUI also warns that TdA members in Denver “have been given a ‘green light’ to fire on or attack law enforcement,” with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York receiving a similar report.

The document details how the criminal organization is using advanced technology and surveillance, heightening the danger to U.S. military personnel and law enforcement.

It states, “Coordinated efforts between local, state, federal law enforcement, and the military are crucial” to protect against these expanding threats. With National Guardsmen recently seen in subway stations across New York City, the situation is escalating as Venezuelan gang members linked to the TdA have been involved in violent incidents, including an attack on a Colorado apartment complex in late August.

Watch: