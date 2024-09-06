US Army: Expanding Threat of Terrorist Gang Tren de Aragua

James O’Keefe has acquired U.S. army documents exposing the expanding threat of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua (TdA) across the country.
OKeefe Media has obtained Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) from the U.S. Army of the North Division, highlighting the growing presence of one of Venezuela’s largest criminal organizations in the U.S. The document states that Tren de Aragua “has established a presence in Brooklyn, Bronx, and Williamsburg, NY,” with “approximately 400 TdA members” living in these cities.
The CUI also warns that TdA members in Denver “have been given a ‘green light’ to fire on or attack law enforcement,” with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York receiving a similar report.
The document details how the criminal organization is using advanced technology and surveillance, heightening the danger to U.S. military personnel and law enforcement.
It states, “Coordinated efforts between local, state, federal law enforcement, and the military are crucial” to protect against these expanding threats. With National Guardsmen recently seen in subway stations across New York City, the situation is escalating as Venezuelan gang members linked to the TdA have been involved in violent incidents, including an attack on a Colorado apartment complex in late August.
Ruining South America
TdA, a prison gang, is terrorizing South America and has ruined Ecuador.
They have terrorized Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile and Peru. They will terrorize the United States.
An alleged multistate human trafficking ring forced immigrant women into prostitution. The mysterious killing of a former police officer in South Florida. Attacks against police officers in New York. The arrest of a drug dealer in Chicago, reports CNN.
The Venezuelan gang is growing in several cities, including Miami, Chicago, El Paso, and New York City. They are responsible for a bloody crime network across South America and have ruined Ecuador. Lately, they steal phones and then hack them to drain bank accounts. Police are warning that MS-13 and other gangs might ally with them.
These are hardened, vicious criminals. Tren de Aragua originated in a Venezuelan prison and has exploded throughout Columbia, Peru, and Chile. It’s known for the brutal torture and murder of its victims. Victims include prostitutes, who they routinely execute to control the sex trade. The gang has made big inroads in Chicago and Miami. In Lima, Peru, the gang murdered rival pimps and prostitutes to gain control.
Hooded Tren de Aragua members seized an Ecuador state TV news studio today, while a university was attacked and prisoners reportedly executed jail guards. The cartels have declared war on the new president, who declared the gangs – terrorists – and has ordered his military and police to neutralize the gangs.
Gang violence recently tore through Ecuador after a vicious drug gang boss disappeared from prison. The government declared a state of emergency as Ecuador erupted into a “civil war.”
These people are hardened terrorists. They are in countries throughout the world, including Albania, Mexico, and other countries.
We have very little time to save America.