Aussie Commander: “I will make sure everyone gets a dose by Christmas 2021″

















Is the military in control of Australia? A General is in charge and promises to get people vaccinated by Christmas.

“Lt. Gen Frewen, Commander of the COVID-Force Operation in Australia, “I will make sure everyone gets a dose by Christmas 2021.” [Watch the clips]

This should be in the Babylon Bee. In fact, we are living in the Babylon Bee.

He doesn’t say anything about force but the fact that he’s a general trying to convince people is concerning. So far, he’s working with community leaders to “convince” people. He’s gone from the “information phase” to a “rallying phase.” What’s the next phase if this doesn’t work?

https://t.co/RBknXtIgqI I am watching the full interview and so far there is no mention of direct force to vaccinate people. @bendynaa What do you know about this? — Mira S. Ghoshal (@MiraGhoshal) October 3, 2021

Australia doesn’t have a Bill of Rights, which is why we need to keep ours.

Watch the full interview:

Australia under military control. Not a word of condemnation from any government. Lt. Gen Frewen, Commander of the COVID-Force Operation in Australia, will “ I will make sure everyone gets a dose by Christmas 2021.#COVID19 #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/e9OMMpKjWC — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) October 2, 2021

Watch this clip from The Gateway Pundit:

Police in Melbourne, Australia tackle protesters to the ground at the protest against mandatory work vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/NvWHNtaujb — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) October 3, 2021

“We are a proud liberal democracy. We believe in a world order that favours freedom and that supports the dignity and free expression of all people.” – Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australiapic.twitter.com/ZBU9BeJj3F — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 3, 2021

