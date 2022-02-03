Aussie Officials Are Building Prisons for the Peoples’ Health

Australian officials are building what look like glass cells for their citizens as if they were animals in a zoo. They are prisons, but don’t worry, it’s being done “for their health”.

Australian tradie gives a tour into what they are building for “our health” pic.twitter.com/wYbdYJaseg — The Juggernaut (@TheJuggernaut88) February 2, 2022

If you don’t want to get vaccinated with the mRNA in Australia, you’re considered an extremist and an anti-vaxxer. They can’t imprison 3 million Australians at least.

They are getting the camps ready for the anti vaxxers. pic.twitter.com/SgGF2gCti4 — The Juggernaut (@TheJuggernaut88) February 2, 2022

It seems thousands of their opponents might not be able to vote. The ‘anti-vaxxers’ are the people who threaten the Left’s version of democracy so they can just keep them from voting.

