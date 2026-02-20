Mentally Impaired Mitch McConnell Won’t Support the SAVE Act

The mentally impaired Mitch McConnell will not support the SAVE Act, which only requires proof of citizenship to register to vote. Why? More to the point, why would anyone listen to him?

It is doubtful Sen. McConnell is making decisions. People are telling him what to think and say. Is it the senators using him as a human shield, or is it the donors manipulating him?

This reminds me of the time an incompetent teacher was transferred into my department, and I wanted to deny her tenure. I wasn’t allowed to because her father, who had been deceased for ten years, was a board member a decade before. I never signed her tenure recommendation. However, the superintendent did, and it wasn’t legally binding, but no one will question it.

We are supposed to put the children first, and the Senate is supposed to put the people first. The overwhelming number of his constituents want voter ID.

Who is blocking the SAVE Act? It isn’t federal overreach. That doesn’t hold water. The most important federal election we have is for president and vice president, and people register on the honor system. Democrats registered millions of foreigners entering illegally.

SENATE SABOTAGE: Mitch McConnell (or his handler) is BLOCKING the "SAVE AMERICA ACT"! As Chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, Mitch has the authority to block or delay a markup by not scheduling one, which has effectively stalled bills like the SAVE Act despite pressure…

Remember when he cared about secure elections?

1987. Mitch McConnell goes off about voter fraud and stolen elections. McConnell has advocated for voter ID laws his entire career and yet now he is holding out on supporting the Save Act.

What Kentucky Requires

In Kentucky, voters must present photo identification to vote in person. The law mandates that the ID must include the voter’s name and photograph. While a driver’s license is the most common form of valid photo ID, other forms of identification may be accepted if signed an affidavit affirming identity. However, certain forms of ID, such as credit cards, are no longer accepted as valid secondary IDs. The Kentucky Senate is passing a bill to ban Social Security cards and food stamp IDs as valid forms of identification.

What good is it when the illegal aliens can register on the honor system?