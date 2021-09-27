Aussie PM pontificated about human rights while police shoot, choke, kick protesters in the head

















Someone said they can’t understand why people descended from prisoners would just accept this, but then again, the person added, some of the people are descended from the guards.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison bragged about his human rights platform before the UN General Assembly. Someone attached his words to video clips of his police violently suppressing people just protesting or not wearing masks. It’s poignantly accurate.

Watch:

Here’s the “economic inclusion” he was talking about in his speech:

This is NOT a line to be tested. It’s NOT a line to get vaccinated. It’s the line outside a hunger-relief charity in Melbourne this morning. The shadow pandemic is real. Lockdown destroys lives

pic.twitter.com/8CvdP3vx3j — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) September 27, 2021

