Tapper grills Mayorkas on the manufactured “horrifying” Border Patrol “strapping”

















Jake Tapper actually asked some legitimate questions of DHS Secretary Mayorkas about the absurd reaction to the Border Patrol on horseback incident in Del Rio.

It seemed that the entire manufactured ‘racist’ event was meant to distract from all the other horrific decisions the Biden cabal made. Whatever the reason, they took an innocent scene misportrayed in a photo and prejudged it.

Mayorkas called it “horrifying” and Biden said he was going to make “those people pay.”

How ridiculously hyperbolic and sanctimonious.

WHAT THEY SAID

“To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous,” Biden proclaimed. “I promise you, those people will pay.”

DHS Secretary Mayorkas said the same thing, and even compared it to “systemic racism.”

Mayorkas also claimed the investigation will be transparent. One must wonder if that’s even possible with this non-transparent group of far-left ideologues.

The reporter made it clear that the photo was a misrepresentation and no one was hurt or being assaulted.

Does anyone think the bureaucratic investigators in the Orwellian Office of Professional Responsibility, having heard the dictum from the President, will be fair? We can only hope.

In this clip, Mayorkas manipulates and pretends he’s high and mighty. He’s nauseatingly dishonest.

Watch:

