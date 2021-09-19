Aussies, fed up with the communism, riot in Melbourne

















Anti-lockdown riots have erupted in Melbourne’s CBD with violent protesters overpowering police officers and storming the streets in defiance of the city’s stay-at-home orders, reports the media.

Hello, of course, they are angry. As for violence, what do people expect? They have been beaten, basically imprisoned for no reason, and arrested for months.

The Aussies believe it’s about control, not health. The Morrison government is a tyrannical government, period.

More than 1,000 demonstrators turned out in full force to protest against the lockdown as they swarmed in front of traffic in Richmond, in the Victorian capital’s inner suburbs, on Saturday.

Melbourne has been in lockdown for 228 days and it’s unnecessary. Lockdowns don’t even work.

The Australians have had it and we congratulate them on their patience.

There were rallies and near-riots in multiple cities as part of the ‘Freedom Day’ protests.

Police arrested 235 people, mostly for “breaching health directions.

Others were charged with assault, riotous behavior, and weapons and drug offenses. Each will be fined $5,452, with 193 infringements handed out so far.”

The police should not be in this position. Several were injured. The government is responsible for all of this.

Watch the viral videos:

Australians are starting to push back 👊🏼pic.twitter.com/li5PcqrDeL — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) September 18, 2021

This is the few seconds before police were rushed – tension builds and spills over into a very chaotic and scary scene for authorities and people trapped in the middle advocating for peace @theage https://t.co/Q1KSgSKjcl pic.twitter.com/YcnsuUvZgt — David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021

Trapped in a gorge formed by the road, protesters lob projectiles at police, who attempt to subdue the crowd by deploying capsicum spray @theage pic.twitter.com/1upyP4tOsR — David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021

People chant free our children at anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, a demonstrator tells authorities to ‘stop making us communists’ @theage pic.twitter.com/O41Ok5ejDM — David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021

