Aussies, fed up with the communism, riot in Melbourne

Anti-lockdown riots have erupted in Melbourne’s CBD with violent protesters overpowering police officers and storming the streets in defiance of the city’s stay-at-home orders, reports the media.

Hello, of course, they are angry. As for violence, what do people expect? They have been beaten, basically imprisoned for no reason, and arrested for months.

The Aussies believe it’s about control, not health. The Morrison government is a tyrannical government, period.

More than 1,000 demonstrators turned out in full force to protest against the lockdown as they swarmed in front of traffic in Richmond, in the Victorian capital’s inner suburbs, on Saturday.

Melbourne has been in lockdown for 228 days and it’s unnecessary. Lockdowns don’t even work.

The Australians have had it and we congratulate them on their patience.

There were rallies and near-riots in multiple cities as part of the ‘Freedom Day’ protests.

Police arrested 235 people, mostly for “breaching health directions.

Others were charged with assault, riotous behavior, and weapons and drug offenses. Each will be fined $5,452, with 193 infringements handed out so far.”

The police should not be in this position. Several were injured. The government is responsible for all of this.

