Major scandal at Fed Reserve the media is ignoring

By
M. Dowling
-
1

As the idiotic, worse-than-worthless MSM carries on about a missing woman in Florida and a fake J6 rally they call an insurrection, thousands are pouring into the US illegally. A US general is a traitor and the US committed a war crime, but the MSM hardly cares. Not only that, a major story of massive corruption, as discussed in the clip below, is ignored.

But the REPUBLICANS ARE COMING! THE REPUBLICANS ARE COMING!

More people illegally entered America today than the number of protesters at the J6 Capitol rally. The MSM is not covering the invasion because they are propagandists and letists. We don’t have a media.

This is another scandal they are ignoring. Three Federal Reserve officials, including Jerome Powell, are brazenly engaging in corruption right in front of our faces. The media doesn’t think it terribly important.

These corrupt officials held stocks and investments as the Feds pumped fake money into them.

But don’t worry, it passes the Fed code of ethics because the whole system is corrupt. Watch the three clips.

WATCH:

Most of the people at the J6 rally are reporters.

This is the Del Rio bridge today but the only reporter is a local Fox reporter:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  1. Gellin’ Yellen says it could default by next month.
    Instant third world Zimbabwe/Venezuela/Cuba over night but then again that is the goal of the Long Marchers.
    The money changers are the slime in league with the Luciferian globalists and they fund all WAR and revolution.

Leave a Reply