Major scandal at Fed Reserve the media is ignoring

















As the idiotic, worse-than-worthless MSM carries on about a missing woman in Florida and a fake J6 rally they call an insurrection, thousands are pouring into the US illegally. A US general is a traitor and the US committed a war crime, but the MSM hardly cares. Not only that, a major story of massive corruption, as discussed in the clip below, is ignored.

But the REPUBLICANS ARE COMING! THE REPUBLICANS ARE COMING!

More people illegally entered America today than the number of protesters at the J6 Capitol rally. The MSM is not covering the invasion because they are propagandists and letists. We don’t have a media.

This is another scandal they are ignoring. Three Federal Reserve officials, including Jerome Powell, are brazenly engaging in corruption right in front of our faces. The media doesn’t think it terribly important.

These corrupt officials held stocks and investments as the Feds pumped fake money into them.

But don’t worry, it passes the Fed code of ethics because the whole system is corrupt. Watch the three clips.

WATCH:

In a normal era, this would be a huge scandal. Fed officials are brazenly engaging in corruption right in front of our faces. As per CNN/MSNBC, though, the big story is a rally tomorrow that will be attended by 8 people and 3,000 cops. https://t.co/meHUjdbkLK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 17, 2021

Most of the people at the J6 rally are reporters.

Someone should tell these guys that the actual J6 rally is being held under a bridge in Del Rio Texas. https://t.co/vZcBdKvBJY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2021

This is the Del Rio bridge today but the only reporter is a local Fox reporter:

BREAKING: I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now. We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xXE4pDkpIe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

