Aussies’ top court finds media companies liable for other’s FB comments

















The WSJ reports Australia’s highest court found that newspapers and television stations that post articles on Facebook’s platform are liable for other Facebook users’ comments on those posts.

Yes, that’s insane.

The High Court of Australia determined that media companies, by creating a public Facebook page and posting content on that page, facilitated and encouraged comments from other users on those posts.

The media companies are considered publishers of other peoples’ comments. Therefore, they are responsible for any defamatory content that appears in them, according to a summary of the judgment from the court.

Media companies, including News Corp Australia and Nine Entertainment Co., owner of the Sydney Morning Herald, called for legislators to change Australia’s laws to protect them from liability. They say the ruling essentially makes media companies responsible for other people’s comments even when they are unaware the comments have been posted.

News Corp and Nine Entertainment had appealed to the High Court, Australia’s equivalent to the U.S. Supreme Court, after a finding by a lower court in the Australian state of New South Wales that they are responsible. This ruling upholds the decision.

This is absolutely bonkers. Kangaroos are loose in their top paddocks.

