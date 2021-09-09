HHS opens office of climate change & health equity, furthering US Marxism

















As if HHS isn’t powerful enough and out-of-control enough, Secretary Xavier Becerra, who continually pumps money out to people here illegally, established a huge, new office. The new Office of Climate Change and Health Equity is a fraud. It’s nothing more than a Marxist initiative that will likely grow into a brand new agency.

It will protect allegedly underserved communities allegedly impacted by the health effects of climate change. That is bogus.

Just in the way of information, the minority communities are not getting vaccinated. They are also more obese than the nation-at-large.

Equity is a Marxist term that seeks to make all outcomes equal through wealth redistribution. What it means, in reality, is the Marxists will redistribute the wealth from those who are productive to the non-productive, whether they need or deserve it or not. The unproductive will get the wealth and resources based on their unproductiveness alone. Illegal aliens will receive the benefits.

This is communism.

Climate change initiatives are intended to make us into a socialist welfare hellhole.

Where are the Republicans?

The news release says in part:

Protecting Americans’ health and well-being has always been at the heart of fighting climate change, and now for the first time, its importance is being elevated at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). HHS is establishing the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE) in response to President Joe Biden’s Executive Order Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. This is the first office of its kind at the national level to address climate change and health equity. The Office’s mission is to protect vulnerable communities who disproportionately bear the brunt of pollution and climate-driven disasters, such as drought and wildfires, at the expense of public health.

