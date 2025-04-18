Austin Metcalf’s Family Were Swatted Last Night

Austin Metcalf’s father, Jeff, had his home swatted last night after he was kicked out of the Karmelo Anthony family victimhood press conference. Austin Metcalf is the 17-year-old whom Kamelo Anthony murdered in cold blood. Karmelo brought a knife to a high school track team meet and went into the opposing team’s tent, and had the knife ready to use. He stabbed Austin in the heart over a touch or a pull, it’s unclear.

This is the face of evil. Karmelo Anthony slaughtered the man’s son over a seat, and now these lunatics are swatting the victim’s family. Swatting is extremely dangerous.

The Anthonys have so far collected $465,000 for their murderous son (he admitted to killing him), and moved into a luxury home in a gated community for safety. They bought a new expensive Cadillac. They’re not poor, and yet they got the bond knocked down from $1 million to $250,000. They are represented by a criminal who plans to shift the blame to Karmelo.

The parents are reporting that they are getting death threats. If the parents are getting death threats, that is also evil. Is anyone investigating?

DIGUSTING: Austin Metcalf’s father was SWATTED last night, police confirm. These people are evil. pic.twitter.com/WU4vpwHcVh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 18, 2025

After Mr. Metcalf was kicked out, criminal Dominique Alexander berated Jeff Metcalf.

The grieving are being silenced, while the accused are handed the mic. Jeff Metcalfe, the father of the late Austin Metcalfe, showed up at a press conference and was met with hostility — ultimately leading to his removal by Dallas police. Later that day, a “swatting” call was… pic.twitter.com/6qCaTLZ8Sr — April Color (@ColorApril) April 18, 2025

