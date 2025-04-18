Sec. Rubio: US Might Move on from Peace Talks in a Few Days

If progress is not made in the next few days, the US will be ready to move forward from the peace talks. They need to know in a few days that peace is doable.

Rubio said that if it is “not possible,” he thinks President Donald Trump is “probably at a point where he’s gonna say, ‘Well, we’re done.'”

But Rubio noted that the U.S. will help if either or both sides are “serious about peace.”

“If it’s not gonna happen, then we’re just gonna move on,” Rubio declared.

“@POTUS has been clear: The time to end the war between Russia and Ukraine is now. Today in Paris, @SE_MiddleEast, @SPE_Kellogg, and I met with leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ukraine to talk about how we can stop the killing and reach a just and sustainable peace,” Rubio noted in a post on X.

Zelensky doesn’t want peace, and he wants to drag NATO into the fight. If you go to Zelensky’s X feed, all he talks about is Russia’s attacks and how various European leaders will supply weapons. He knows, and Europe knows, they can’t get anywhere without the US, and they want us to go to direct war with Russia. The evidence is glaring.

It’s unclear whether Russia is any more serious, but they claim to be.

Continue the Fight?

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon wants the war to continue.

“European Allies and U.S. should arm Ukraine to the max and help them defend their country against the Russians, and now the North Koreans and Chinese,” Bacon said in a recent tweet.

The problem is Ukraine doesn’t have the money or the resources to fight Russia, and the US doesn’t have the money or the will to continue a war that could end in nuclear war with American youth in the battle.

Watch:

Rubio says that US may will “move on from the war”. They had a positive meeting, but zelensky needs to agree to the decided points, what complicates matters. They should have pulled out in January already. pic.twitter.com/Jsr9QilsxP — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 18, 2025

