“Tish” James Says Claims Against Her Are “Baseless”

James appeared on Spectrum NY1’s “Inside City Hall” on Thursday to say the criminal complaints against her are baseless. She also boasted that President Trump’s fines are growing by the day.

“Let me just say to all New Yorkers and to all Americans: The allegations are baseless. The allegations are nothing more than a revenge tour,” James told NY1 political anchor Errol Louis.

She wouldn’t answer when asked how many units she has in her buildings, which involves one of the complaints.

“As you know, as any good attorney, I will not litigate this case in a camera. It is important that we respond to these allegations at the appropriate time and in an appropriate way,” she said.

“I will not go back and forth with respect to these baseless allegations. I am more focused again on standing up for freedom, liberties, and the rule of law in the state of New York.”

“My office was successful in securing a $450 million judgment against Donald Trump and others for exaggerating the value of his assets,” James said, adding that the interest owed to the state is “growing every day.”

“I will not be silenced, I will not be bullied, I will not bend, I will not break, and I will not bow to anyone,” the attorney general stated, adding, “No one is above the law.”

On Tuesday, the US Federal Housing Agency sent a criminal referral with James’ name on it to US Attorney General Pam Bondi. The allegations is that she falsified bank documents and property records in order to secure more favorable loan terms in real estate transactions in New York and Virginia.

